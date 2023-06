FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of people are without power as storms moved through the River Valley on Saturday.

OG&E reported 7,640 customers without power in Sebastian County and 872 in Crawford County.

Power lines down in Lavaca. (Courtesy: Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office) Power lines down in Lavaca. (Courtesy: Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office)

Arkansas Valley Electric reported 175 customers in Crawford County and 277 in Franklin County.