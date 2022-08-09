FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police arrested five suspects on August 9 related to a burglary where shots were fired.

According to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department, officers responded to a residential burglary in progress where shots had reportedly been fired in the 1800 block of North 34th Court.

Police say the suspects used a stun gun on a victim, and gunfire was exchanged outside of the home between at least two people.

The release says the suspects fled the scene before police arrived. No injuries have been reported.

According to the release, detectives were able to identify and arrest five suspects, two juveniles and three adults. The adults arrested were Felisha Mitchell Dumas, 36; Dominique Jones, 35; and Desmond Jones, 20. They were taken to the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center and are facing charges of aggravated residential burglary. Desmond is facing charges of a terroristic act.

The two juveniles were taken to the Sebastian County Juvenile Detention Center, according to the release. They are facing charges of aggravated residential burglary.

The investigation is ongoing. The release says more information will be released when available.