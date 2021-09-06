Three area schools top list of most active COVID-19 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reports three schools are in the top five on the list of COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

According to the department’s list of school districts with active cases, the three districts are Fort Smith, Springdale, and Rogers.

Fort Smith has the second most active cases on the list with 140. Springdale has 97 cases, and Rogers has 94 active cases.

Bentonville is in the top 10 with 87 active cases.

The Fayetteville School District has 39 cases.

The list also tracks the number of college cases in the state.

The University of Arkansas tops the college list with 247 active cases while the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith is in the top 10 with 20.

The Arkansas Department of Health only records schools with 5 or more active cases. It includes confirmed and probable cases.