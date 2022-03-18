FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to an analysis of 3.2 million rental applications by RentCafe.com, three Arkansas college towns are among the top ten nationally for Gen Z renters in 2022.
Conway (#3), Jonesboro (t#8) and Fayetteville (t#8) all made the list. Davis, CA and Boulder, CO took the top two spots.
Some highlights from the study are as follows:
- With Zoomers making up 48% of the renter population in both Jonesboro and Fayetteville, the two cities get to share the 8th place in the Top 20 Cities for Gen Z Renters.
- Things look bright at the state level, as Arkansas recorded a 43% share of Gen Z applications, the highest among U.S. states. Almost half of all the renters here are no older than 25, making them “a dominant presence in the renting market.”
- The number of lease applications by Gen Zers increased by 21% in one year, while lease applications from Millennials saw the largest decline at -8%.
The results of the study are available here.