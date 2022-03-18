FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to an analysis of 3.2 million rental applications by RentCafe.com, three Arkansas college towns are among the top ten nationally for Gen Z renters in 2022.

Conway (#3), Jonesboro (t#8) and Fayetteville (t#8) all made the list. Davis, CA and Boulder, CO took the top two spots.

Some highlights from the study are as follows:

With Zoomers making up 48% of the renter population in both Jonesboro and Fayetteville, the two cities get to share the 8th place in the Top 20 Cities for Gen Z Renters.

Things look bright at the state level, as Arkansas recorded a 43% share of Gen Z applications, the highest among U.S. states. Almost half of all the renters here are no older than 25, making them “a dominant presence in the renting market.”

The number of lease applications by Gen Zers increased by 21% in one year, while lease applications from Millennials saw the largest decline at -8%.

The results of the study are available here.