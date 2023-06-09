FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department has made three arrests in connection to a burglary at a Fort Smith pawn shop earlier this week.

Darius Cummings, 21, along with a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, were arrested on June 7.

A release from Fort Smith police says that detectives were able to determine from surveillance footage that a stolen white truck registered to a local business was used in the burglary.

Officers reportedly set up surveillance and conducted a traffic stop, arresting two individuals and recovering five of the stolen firearms, including four pistols and an AR-15.

A third individual was arrested shortly after at a separate location and an additional stolen firearm was recovered.

Fort Smith Police responded to a breaking-and-entering at First Choice Pawn at 4011 Towson around 4:30 a.m. on June 6.

Police reported that a vehicle drove through the front of the business and 14 firearms were stolen.

Police say that the investigation is still ongoing and they expect more arrests to be made.