BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three restaurants in Bentonville are semifinalists for the 2022 James Beard Awards.

Chef Matthew McClure of The Hive at 21C and Chef Rafael Rios of Yeyo’s El Alma de Mexico have been nominated for Best Chef in the South.

The Preacher’s Son has been nominated for Outstanding Hospitality.

The city celebrated the nominations on March 14.

“Especially coming out of the last two and a half years of how many challenges our restaurants and hospitality world has gone through, the fact that we can kind of start to look ahead to what’s next, and launch that looking ahead with three James Beard nominations here in Bentonville is absolutely and incredibly exciting,” Bentonville Advertising and Promotions Commissioner Daniel Hintz.

Winners of the awards will be announced on June 13 in Chicago.