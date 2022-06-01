FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Wednesday, June 1, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Fort Smith Police responded to a three-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles on Highway 45 between Zero Street and Burrough Road.

According to a press release from the city, the accident resulted in minor injuries. Police report that “impairment is not suspected” as a factor in the accident, noting that “one of the drivers appears to have suffered a medical issue.”

The police advise motorists to expect delays for the next hour or so as police, fire, and EMS handle the scene, and suggest that drivers consider alternate routes if traveling through the affected area.

UPDATE: Shortly after the accident was reported, FSPD updated the situation, noting that “damage to power lines prior to but connected to the three-car accident have also affected the intersection of Highway 71 and Brooken Hill,” shutting it down from north to south. Officers are helping to handle traffic in that area, and advise avoiding it if at all possible.