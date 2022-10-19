LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three children were killed and two adults were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Le Flore County.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, a 2017 Volvo semi-truck wrecked at approximately 9:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 259, approximately 6.7 miles east and 3.4 miles south of Muse in Le Flore county. The driver, a 37-year-old man from Tuscaloosa, was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs by Air Evac. One passenger, a 31-year-old woman from Columbus, Georgia was also flown there.

Both adults were admitted to the hospital in stable condition with head and internal trunk injuries, according to the report. Three children, ages 6, 8, and 9, were all pronounced dead at the scene with internal trunk injuries.

A medical examiner responded to the scene and the bodies were transported to a funeral home in Tulsa. The cause of the crash is still being investigated, but the weather was clear and the road was reportedly dry, two-lane asphalt.

The report notes that seat belts were not in use by any of the truck’s occupants, and the vehicle was not equipped with airbags. The driver’s condition was called “apparently normal” by Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers that responded to the scene.

“This report is based upon the trooper’s investigation of this collision,” the release notes. “It may contain the opinion of the trooper.”

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.