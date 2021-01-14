Three children reported missing from Norman, OK

NORMAN, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police are searching for three children missing from Norman since Sunday, January 10.

The siblings Lane, 7, Levi, 4, and Lillian, 1, were last seen with their mother, Megan Grigsby. Her phone was last pinged near the Stillwater airport.

Their mother currently has no active charges against her.

The children’s grandmother was granted immediate custody, “due to the mother’s excessive meth use,” according to the Norman Police Department.

Authorities encourage anyone who might have information on the children’s whereabouts to contact Norman Police Department

