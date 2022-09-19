BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You can join the Museum of Native American History in celebrating our land’s first people Sept. 19-21.

The museum has been expanding for what it says will be their biggest cultural celebration yet. At the three-day event, you can hear from indigenous leaders in STEAM, pop culture, food, and music.

This year’s celebration is titled ‘Indigenuity 2.0: Honoring the Lessons of Mother Earth’. It’ll focus on modern Native American innovations in climate change.

The museum’s executive director, Charlotte Buchanan-Yale said talking about land use is fitting for Northwest Arkansas, as it continues to grow.

“For such a serious topic, these are people that are full of solutions and we hope to bring in all people from the youngest to the oldest because we all have an idea of solutions for the planet,” said Buchanan-Yale.

The museum’s event will be free. All you have to do is register online here.

Along with visiting the exhibits, you can attend hourly presentations starting at 10 a.m. Monday through Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Buchanan-Yale said the cultural celebration is important for people to see how indigenous culture impacts our daily lives.

“You cannot separate Native American history from our American history or our world history. We are all stronger together,” said Buchanan-Yale.

If you can’t make it out here in person, a lot of the presentations will be streamed online.

You can take a look at the day one schedule here. Day two’s schedule is here and you can find day three’s event here.