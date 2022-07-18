BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Arkansas third baseman Cayden Wallace, pitcher Peyton Pallette and second baseman Robert Moore joined Razorback pitching signee Cole Phillips as second-round draft picks Sunday night in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft.



Wallace was taken 49th by Kansas City, Phillips 57th by Atlanta, Pallette 62nd by the Chicago White Sox and Moore 72nd by Milwaukee on the first day of the three-day draft.

The draft will continue on Monday with rounds 3-10 and conclude Tuesday with rounds 11-20.



Wallace hit .298, tied for the team lead with 16 homers and had a squad-best 60 RBIs this season for the Razorbacks as a draft eligible sophomore.



The slot value for the 49th pick is $1.584 million.



The Wallace pick was lauded by Dan O’Dowd, the former Colorado Rockies general manager who was serving as an analyst for the MLB Network’s coverage of the event.



“I love this pick for the Royals,” O’Dowd said. “I think this kid is just scratching the surface. He’s a tick away in pitch recognition skills, to me, from really taking off. He’s got power to all fields.



“He’s an exceptional athlete. There’s just a ton to like about this kid.”



The Greenbrier native was named a freshman All-American after a 2021 campaign in which he hit .279 with 14 homers and 44 RBIs while mostly playing right field.



D1 Baseball managing editor Kendall Rogers is a fan of Wallace’s and knows Royals general manager Dayton Moore got to watch him play in the Arkansas infield along with along with his son.



“Dayton Moore got plenty of good looks at him with the #Hogs,” Rogers tweeted. “Wallace is tooled up, has a terrific hit tool and was great defensively in the postseason.”



MLB.com senior writer and analyst Charlie Callis also took notice of Wallace’s postseason performance as the Razorbacks advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.



“He looked great in the NCAA postseason with Arkansas going to the College World Series, making great plays at third,” Callis said. “I think he’s an underrated athlete. I think people focus on the power but he’s not just a slugger. At worst he’s a good right fielder, and I think he could be a good third baseman.”





Pallette had the same surgery and did not pitch during the 2022 season.



Pallatte was 1-2 for the Razorbacks in 2021 with a 4.02 ERA while striking out 67 batters in 51 innings.



The slot value for the 62nd pick is $1,158,600.



Moore was a two-time Freshman All-American while batting .317 in the 2020 covid-shortened season and 2021 when he hit .283 with 16 homers and 53 RBIs.



He hit .232 as a sophomore this past season with 8 home runs and 44 RBIs.

Moore won the Rawlings Gold Glove as the best collegiate defensive second baseman this season as a sophomore.



The slot value for his selection is $914,900.

Phillips, 9-1 as a junior, had Tommy John surgery 14 weeks ago. His slot value is $1,306,700.





Photo by John D. James







