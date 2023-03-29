BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three people were killed and three were injured in a head-on crash on March 29 on N. Walton Boulevard in Bentonville.

According to an accident report, a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Sammy Tucker, 63, of Fordyce was headed north in the inside lane on N. Walton Boulevard near Oakwood Avenue around 3:51 p.m. Lisa Tucker, 61, Norma Castleberry, 85, both of Fordyce and a juvenile were passengers in the car.

The report says a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban driven by a juvenile headed south on N. Walton Boulevard veered into the northbound inside land and struck Tucker head-on.

According to the report, a 2005 Ford Escape driven by another juvenile was headed north in the outside lane and did not have time to stop and rear-ended the Suburban after the initial collision.

Sammy and Lisa Tucker along with Castleberry were all killed in the crash. Their bodies are being held at the Benton County Coroner’s Office.

The juvenile riding in the Town and Country and the two juveniles driving the Suburban and Escape were taken to Mercy Hospital in Rogers with injuries.

The report says the weather was clear and road conditions were good.