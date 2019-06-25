Three local schools win state awards

Three local schools are being recognized statewide for their efforts to employ the science behind learning how to read to improve instruction to children, a news release states.

Willowbrook Elementary School in Bentonville and Lincoln Elementary were the two schools in Northwest Arkansas to receive the 2019 Reading Initiative for Student Excellence (R.I.S.E.) Award.

Lavaca Elementary School in the River Valley received the award as well.

In sum, 10 elementary schools in the state received the R.I.S.E. Award. Winners received trophies and shared their experiences with their specialized approaches with instruction, according to the release.

Representatives with the Arkansas Department of Education visited schools throughout the state before selecting the 10 schools that mostly demonstrated several factors including implementation of reading practices including projects that promote a culture of reading, support for improved reading instruction, emphasis on community partnerships, as well as additional factors, the release states.