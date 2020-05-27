FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three murder suspects plead not guilty in the death of a man whose body was found on the side of the road.

David Adair Jr. has been charged with capital murder for the death of 23-year-old Lavonte Jackson.

Both Zackary Whitcomb and Lydia Riggs are charged as accomplices.

February 24, Jackson’s body was found on a dirt road near Beaver Lake, but law enforcement believe he was murdered at a different location.

Lavonte Jackson

Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway said he believes drugs played a part in this murder and it could possibly be gang-related.

A fourth man, Mark Brannan, is facing multiple felony charges including abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

He is free on a $50,000 bond.