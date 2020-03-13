Closings
Three new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

by: Megan Wilson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced three new presumptive cases of the coronavirus in the state.

Two of the patients are a couple who had been traveling, but the source of the other is unknown.

That means the person had no known contact with an individual diagnosed with COVID-19.

Altogether, that brings the total to nine presumptive cases of the virus all in central Arkansas.

Each test will be sent to the CDC for confirmation.

Those cases are in Saline, Grant, Pulaski, and Jefferson counties.

