LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health shows three new flu deaths in its latest report released Wednesday, March 23.

According to the ADH, there were 234 new influenza cases reported within the last seven days. Health officials also reported 31 hospitalizations, raising the total to 222.

The addition of three new deaths in the report brings the total to 15 this season.

The report also shows that 9,377 positive tests were reported to the ADH online database by healthcare providers since Sept. 27, 2021.

Although, health officials note reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state.

To view the full report or see past reports, visit the ADH website here.