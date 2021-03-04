Three new exhibits on display at The Momentary

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three new exhibits are on display at The Momentary in Bentonville.

  • Sarah Cain: In Nature comes from the artist’s experiences with nature, and the search for new possibilities during a pandemic.
  • Diana al-Hadid: Ash in the Trade Winds highlights the artist’s unique process of dripping and melding materials in decaying forms.
  • Derrick Adams: Sanctuary takes inspiration from a yearly book in the Jim Crow era that listed safe destination for black American travelers.

All three exhibits are on display until late May and early June.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers