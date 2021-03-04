Three new exhibits on display at The Momentary

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three new exhibits are on display at The Momentary in Bentonville.

Sarah Cain: In Nature comes from the artist’s experiences with nature, and the search for new possibilities during a pandemic.

Diana al-Hadid: Ash in the Trade Winds highlights the artist’s unique process of dripping and melding materials in decaying forms.

Derrick Adams: Sanctuary takes inspiration from a yearly book in the Jim Crow era that listed safe destination for black American travelers.

All three exhibits are on display until late May and early June.