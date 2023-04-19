LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A partnership is working to end opioid abuse in the Natural State.

The Sebastian County Opioid Task Force, the Madison County Health Coalition, and Carroll County Hometown Health are just three of 13 coalitions in the state getting $25,000 dollars, according to a press release from the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership (ARORP).

The money is coming from the Coalition Partnership Empowerment Project (COPE).

Coalitions will attend personalized training that will help them end opioid abuse.

It will also help these coalitions to apply for the federal drug-free communities support program next year.