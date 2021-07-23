Three sentenced in Fort Smith for firearms possession

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three people have been sentenced to more than 38 years combined in federal prison on one count each of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, in November 2020, members for the 12th and 21st Drug Task Force received information that Charlene M. Elmore, 26, and Frankie Leon Hunter, 29, possessed numerous firearms that were suspected to have been stolen.

Elmore was a parolee with an active absconder warrant issued by the Arkansas Parole Board due to her absconding from parole supervision on or about July 31, 2020, according to the release. Hunter was a parolee.

The release says on November 9, 2020, DTF members arrived at the residence, they saw Elmore, the driver, and Hunter, the passenger, leaving in a green Chevrolet Equinox.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but Elmore stopped only when her vehicle became disabled, according to the release. Elmore and Hunter were taken into custody.

The release says after Elmore and Hunter were taken into custody, law enforcement officers returned to the residence where Jeremy Robinson, 29, another parolee living at the residence, answered the door.

Arkansas State Parole Officers had parole search waivers on file for all three individuals that allowed them to search the residence, according to the release.

The release says eighteen firearms were found, six of which had been reported stolen in Roland, Okla.

Elmore was sentenced July 22 to 92 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Hunter was sentenced on July 21 to 192 months followed by five years of supervised release.

Robinson was sentenced on June 10 to 180 months followed by five years of supervised release.