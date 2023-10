HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The accident was cleared at 8:35 a.m. It took crews an hour and 43 minutes to clear it.

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A three-vehicle accident impacting all lanes has been reported 1.6 miles west of State Highway 23 from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

An injury has been reported, according to ARDOT.

The accident can be seen causing a backup on the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 412.

This story will be updated.