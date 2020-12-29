Thrivent, Habitat for Humanity provides mortgage relief to local families

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Local organizations are making sure families who are struggling during the pandemic can stay in their homes.

Thrivent and Habitat for Humanity of Benton County are partnering with families to contribute $5,000 that will provide mortgage relief to homeowners who may need help.

Cynthia Driggs with Habitat for Humanity said that money was a lifesaver for some.

“I think the ones that have let us know that they are having issues, this money will be great to help them get caught up,” Driggs said.

Thrivent and Habitat for Humanity have worked together since 2005 and helped 23,000 individuals.

Click here if you would like to make a donation to help families.

