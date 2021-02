BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville High School student was arrested on Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to school, according to a letter to parents & guardians from Superintendent Dr. Debbie Jones.

In an alert to parents and guardians sent at 9:51 a.m. on Thursday, Jones said the student was arrested after the school's on-site resource officer confirmed the individual brought a gun to school.