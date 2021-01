SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — Everything from Hibiscus, Blueberry, Pineapple, to Apricot Chai, those are just some of the flavors being poured up, canned, and kegged at the Black Apple cidery in Springdale.

Black Apple's cider crafters are scientists by trade, creating some of the most innovative and unique cider flavors. In this latest segment of Take This Job and Love It, KNWA/ FOX24’s Tavares Jones joins the crew at Black Apple cidery for a day of hard cider production.