Tickets available for 2021 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup race

FAYETTEVILLE, (KNWA/KFTA) — Experience Fayetteville announced September 15 that tickets for the 2021 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup race are now available.

According to a news release from the organization, the race will be at Fayetteville’s Centiennial Park on October 13. Riders from 13 countries compete in one of three Cyclo-cross World Cup races.

Cyclo-cross shares similarities with mountain bike racing, cross-country cycling and criterium racing. Courses are full of obstacles that require riders to dismount and carry their bikes at times.

“Cyclo-cross is one of the most entertaining types of bicycle racing as it really favors an in-person experience for the fans. Spectator-friendly, the courses are designed to put you in the middle of the action,” said Molly Rawn, chief executive officer of Experience Fayetteville. “We are ready to welcome the best fans in cycling to watch the top cyclists in the world race the newly built and world class cyclo-cross course at Centennial Park in Fayetteville, Arkansas.”

Tickets are free, but registration is required. Anyone interested in reserving a ticket can visit the website.

The release says organizers have established a COVID-19 protocol for the event. Those attending the race must provide proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to entry. A screen shot on mobile device will suffice.

All attendees will be required to wear masks if social distancing cannot be practiced.

Fayetteville will later host the 2022 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships on January 28-30 at Centennial Park.

Information on COVID-19 testing sites can be found here.