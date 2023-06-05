ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tickets go on sale June 6 for the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship presented by P&G.

The LPGA event brings some of the world’s best golfers to Rogers for a weekend-long tournament from September 29 through October 1. Tickets are $10 a day or $25 for the weekend.

Tickets will also go on sale for the BITE Experience which gives access to a deck, courtyard and samples of some local restaurants and brands from around Northwest Arkansas. Those tickets are $45 a day.

Tickets for the Northwest Arkansas Championship can be found here. Tickets for the Bite Experience can be found here.