BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tickets are on sale for a FORMAT Festival kickoff party.

The reception is on September 21 from 5:30-9 p.m. It will have art from artists-activists Guerrilla Girls, and Beeple will be showing off his NFT and multimedia work.

The party will also feature DJ, producer, and FORMAT performer Isacc Ferry.

The tickets come with admission to Listening Forest and are $40 or $32 for Crystal Bridges and The Momentary members. Tickets can be bought here.