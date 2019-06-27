Tickets still available for annual Washington Regional Gala

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One of the most popular local philanthropic events is upcoming and tickets are still available.

The annual Washington Regional Gala will be hosted 6 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Walton Arts Center, and anyone interested is welcome. Tickets are available at $150 each. Sponsorships range between $1,000 and $25,000.

A tribute to the music of Elton John and Billy Joel starring The Piano Men is planned to help the night rock on. Craig A. Meyer and Gregory Scott, who perform as Elton John and Billy Joel, both performed on Broadway.

The Eagle Awards are going to be presented. The award is also known as the 2019 Outstanding Health Leadership Award. The award honors people and organizations that have contributed to improving and delivering healthcare services around Northwest Arkansas.

Local band, Full House will perform at the after-party hosted in the atrium at Walton Arts Center.

Proceeds from the gala will benefit will benefit the new Washington Regional Cancer Support home project.

Sponsors include Walmart and Sam’s Club.

For ticket purchases and sponsorships, and additional information, click here.