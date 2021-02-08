Tim Griffin drops out of Arkansas governor’s race, launches bid for attorney general

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Lt. Governor Tim Griffin (R-Ark.) has dropped out of the 2022 Arkansas governor’s race and launched a new bid for state attorney general.

Griffin’s departure from the governor’s race leaves only Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former press secretary under President Donald Trump and daughter of former governor Mike Huckabee, and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge active in the GOP’s gubernatorial primary.

“Since announcing my campaign for governor last year, I’ve been overwhelmed by the incredible support I have received from all corners of the state,” Griffin said in an announcement for his run for attorney general. “While I believe Arkansans are ready for my message of bold, conservative leadership, my conversations with friends and supporters have persuaded me that at this time, I can do more for Arkansans in a different capacity. I have prayed about this decision with my family and I have listened.”

Responding to the news on Twitter on Monday, Sanders said, “Tim Griffin has been a strong voice for Arkansas and I look forward to working with him to unite our party and make our state better.”

Tim Griffin has been a strong voice for Arkansas and I look forward to working with him to unite our party and make our state better. I wish Tim and his family the very best. https://t.co/KBHx1d1Ez7 — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) February 8, 2021

Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.) is prevented from running for his seat again due to term limits.