LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin joins six other attorneys general in writing a letter to Target regarding the company’s sale of Pride apparel, claiming the retailer is selling potentially harmful products to minors.

In the letter, the attorneys general state their issue with the company’s sale of Pride related products, believing they could violate the states’ respective child-protection laws which “penalize the ‘sale or distribution . . . of obscene matter.'”

“Target’s ‘Pride’ campaign and financial support to organizations such as

GLSEN not only raise concerns under our States’ child-protection and parental-rights

laws but also against our States’ economic interests as Target shareholders,” the letter states.

The lawmakers also cited concerns with designs being sold at Target by the London-based company Abprallen, which sells occult- and satanic-themed LGBTQ clothing and accessories.

The letter does not provide any details about potential legal action.

The other states involved are Missouri, Indiana, Idaho, Kentucky, Mississippi and South Carolina.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to Target for comment but have not heard back.

In May, Target removed certain items from its stores and made other changes to its LGBTQ merchandise nationwide after an intense backlash from some customers including violent confrontations with its workers.

Among the items that garnered the most attention was “tuck friendly” women’s swimsuits that allow trans women who have not had gender-affirming operations to conceal their private parts. Designs by Abprallen have also created backlash.