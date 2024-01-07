TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The controversy surrounding the Eco-Vista Landfill in Tontitown, and the city’s relationship with it, has evolved over several years. Below is a timeline of significant developments with relevant links to KNWA/FOX24’s extensive reporting on the issue to support readers’ understanding and allow them to go more in-depth. Expect changes to this document as new developments are added.

Timeline: