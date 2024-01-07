TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The controversy surrounding the Eco-Vista Landfill in Tontitown, and the city’s relationship with it, has evolved over several years. Below is a timeline of significant developments with relevant links to KNWA/FOX24’s extensive reporting on the issue to support readers’ understanding and allow them to go more in-depth. Expect changes to this document as new developments are added.
Timeline:
- 2000: The Eco-Vista Landfill, permitted for landfill operations since 1979, is purchased by Waste Management. The landfill is authorized to accept class 1 and class 4 waste at their respective sites.
- 2006: City councilors under the leadership of Mayor Paul Maestri unanimously approve a resolution permitting a landfill expansion.
- 2018: The city council under the leadership of Mayor Paul Colvin Jr. approves of the landfill’s location for an expansion, pending the appropriate permits and surrounding infrastructure.
- 2020: The city adopts a zone for exclusive use by the Eco-Vista Landfill.
- July 2021: Tontitown’s planning commission tables the proposal to begin large-scale development for the expansion after petitioners opposing the expansion for environmental and health reasons gather hundreds of signatures. Colvin defends expansion plans. A similar proposal passes in August.
- December 2021: Mayor Paul Colvin Jr. resigns, citing frustrations with city council.
- Spring 2022: The landfill stops hosting “listening sessions,” where the public was invited to discuss landfill expansion concerns.
- May 2022: Angela Russell, who previously helped organize opposition to the landfill’s expansion, is elected mayor for the remainder of Colvin’s term. Her campaign included sharing environmental concerns about the landfill, which she lives next to.
- November 2022: KNWA/FOX24’s Perry Elyaderani releases a months-long investigation into the landfill, the city’s environmental concerns, and frustrations with state regulators. This investigation revealed, among other things, that state regulators were not conducting ambient air quality tests in response to citizens’ complaints.
- November 2022: Tontitown City Council passes a unanimous resolution revoking the city’s permission for any landfill expansion until state regulators at the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality address their concerns.
- November 2022: Russell wins re-election for a full term.
- January 2023: Tontitown City Council passes another unanimous resolution opposing any expansion to the landfill.
- March 2023: ADEQ approves the landfill’s class 4 expansion, despite the city’s resolutions in November 2022 and January 2023. Expansion construction begins.
- May 2023: The city of Tontitown and a citizen’s group file separate appeals to ADEQ’s class 4 expansion decision. Legal opposition to their appeal includes Waste Management and their regulators, ADEQ. Three members of the deciding body, the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission, recuse themselves over ties to Waste Management’s legal team.
- July 2023: ADEQ approves the landfill’s class 1 expansion.
- August 2023: The city appeals this class 1 expansion decision to APCEC.
- December 2023: APCEC rules in favor of allowing class 4 landfill expansion after the judge’s October recommendation.
- December 2023: Arkansas’ National Guard is deployed to test air quality near the landfill over a single day.
- January 2024: The National Guard says it found concentrations of the toxin sulfur dioxide in the air around the landfill to be much higher than the EPA’s recommendation for safe levels.
- January 2024: The city appeals APCEC decision to allow the class 4 landfill expansion, case heads to Washington County.