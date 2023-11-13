FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “TINA – The Tina Turner Musical” is set to be performed at the Walton Arts Center later this year.

The WAC will be hosting eight performances of the musical between Dec. 12 and Dec. 17.

The play’s cast stars Ari Groover and Parris Lewis, who will share the role of Tina Turner, each playing four performances a week. Deon Releford-Lee will perform as Ike Turner, Roz White as Zelma Bullock, Wydetta Carter as Gran Georgeanna and Sarah Bockel as Rhonda.

Tickets for the show are $42 to $103 and can be purchased by visiting waltonartscenter.org, by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The showtimes are listed below: