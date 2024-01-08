FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With temperatures dropping, there are a few things you should remember so you can not only stay warm but safe as well.

Fayetteville Fire Battalion Chief Wes Mabry says to have a professional check your furnace to make sure it’s good.

But if it stops working, some people may use other alternatives to heat their house such as space heaters.

Space heaters are responsible for the largest shares of losses in home equipment fires from 2016 to 2020 according to nfpa.org.

“We do have several fires usually every year caused by improper use of space heaters,” Mabry said.

There are many reasons why a space heater can catch on fire.

“They’re not clean. They’re plugged into long extension cords. Or they’re too close to something that’s flammable or they’re left alone,” he said.

He says space heaters should also be on the ground, away from children and pets and not in a surge protector.

Any time you use a heater, Mabry says make sure your smoke detector is working and it should be tested every month.

Some people may use a gas heater instead.

“You’re going to need a CO detector in your house, also, and you probably need a ventilated area to be running that,” Mabry said.

Heated blankets are also being used but Mabry says you should make sure it’s in good shape.

“You don’t really want to run those extension cords either. And you just want to be real careful with them, inspect them and make sure they’re in good working order,” he said.

If the electric heater in your home stops working, Mabry says some people may use other items to keep themselves warm.

“We’ve had people in the past bring charcoal grills inside their home and light charcoal in their home to heat it. That is very dangerous. Very dangerous. It causes CO, which will eventually harm you if not kill you,” he said.

Some people may bring their generators inside too.

“That generator needs to be outside in a well-ventilated area. You don’t want that in your garage. You don’t want it under the crawlspace of your home,” Mabry said.

He recommends having an automatic transfer switch.

“If you have started up yourself and you don’t have an automatic transfer switch, it can be very dangerous because you can back feed electricity backward through the system and cause some fire hazards,” Mabry said.

Mabry says people will open their stoves to heat their house with gas or dryers as well.

“People will undo their dryer vents and run their dryers. That puts a ton of moisture in your house,” Mabry said.

Mabry says the only safe way to heat your home without electricity is to have a good working wood stove or fireplace.

“It needs to be well ventilated, it needs to be watched, not left alone, and make sure that your flues and your fireplaces are clean,” Mabry said.

Mabry suggests other ways to keep yourself warm such as layering up, conserving how many times you open and close your doors so you won’t let the warm air out, or staying in one room together if the electricity is off and you have a fireplace going.