Tips on keeping your pets safe during winter temperatures

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Winter weather has made its way to the Northwest Arkansas area three times this year already, and temperatures are beginning to drop to freezing temperatures.

Many animals stay outside at their homes year-round due to space issues, or having too much energy to be indoors. However, when temperatures get low, that may not always be an option.

Camp Bow Wow, the largest dog day care and boarding franchise, shared some tips on how to keep your animals safe during the winter temperatures:

Never let your dog off the leash in snow or ice. Although it may seem like a fun option to let your pup frolic in the snow, it can be extremely dangerous, as dogs tend to lose their sense of smell in extremely cold weather and can become lost. In fact, winter is the season with the highest rates for lost dogs.

Thoroughly wipe down your dog when she/he comes back into the house after being in the snow or going for a walk. When dogs lick their paws, it is common for them to ingest ice melt salts from the ground that are stuck on their paws. Ice melt can be very toxic so be sure to take this extra precaution with your dog.

Never leave your dog in the car. Your vehicle can act like a freezer in the cold winter, trapping heat outside and causing your pet to freeze to death.

Fresh water is always a must. If your dog is dehydrated, she/he may be more likely to lick ice and eat snow, which could cause your pet to ingest poisonous snow melt salts and antifreeze.

Keep your dog's fur long. Never shave your dog's fur, as it is a protective layer and keeps them warm in the winter. If you have a dog that has short hair, wearing a jacket or sweater can help keep them warm while spending time outside.

Pets often have the same needs and wants as humans do, so if we are cold need heat, they likely do too.