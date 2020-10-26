Tips to ensure your absentee ballot counts this election season

TOPSHOT – Large boxes of envelopes are seen as absentee ballot election workers stuff ballot applications at the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections office in Charlotte, North Carolina on September 4, 2020. – The US election is officially open: North Carolina on September 4, 2020 launched vote-by-mail operations for the November 3 contest between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, which is getting uglier by the day. Worries about the unabated spread of the coronavirus are expected to prompt a major increase in the number of ballots cast by mail, as Americans avoid polling stations. (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP) (Photo by LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – With Election Day just eight days away, you only have until Tuesday, October 27th, to request an absentee ballot… but, how can you make sure your vote counts if you choose to send in your ballot?

Benton County Communications Director, Channing Barker, said there are only a few reasons your absentee ballot would not count.

“Signing your voters statement is critical to your vote counting and that is one of the only reasons your absentee ballot would not count,” Barker said. “The other reason your absentee ballot would not count is if you do not get it in on time.”

Despite this, Washington County Director of Elections, Jennifer Price, said every election season, staff see several ballots go unnoticed.

“We always have a certain number of absentee ballots that we cannot count for various reasons; some are not returned in time, they arrive too late, others are simple mistakes voters make when filling out the voters statement,” Price said.

Which is why leading up to the election, both Price and Barker said their teams have been doing what they can to educate voters on how to fill out their absentee ballots and when they need to be turned in.

“So we provide a checklist with every absentee ballot that was mailed along with their voters statement hoping to prevent some of those simple mistakes that a voter might make,” Price said.

“We do every effort to make sure if you’re forgotten to sign it that we do reach out to you beforehand,” Barker said. “That’s why it’s incredibly important to get your absentee ballot in prior to the deadline, so you do have that space if something were to happen.”

If you’re concerned your absentee ballot will not be mailed in on time, you can always bring it to your local county clerk’s office. If you are worried about the status of the ballot once you have turned it in, you can also call that office to make sure it’s uploaded in the system.



