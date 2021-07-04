Tips to keep your pets safe, calm during July 4th fireworks

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – In addition to keeping yourself safe using fireworks, you might also want to consider your furry friends at home.

Many dogs and cats experience anxiety from the fireworks because they are sensitive to lights and loud noises, but there are a few ways to calm them down and make them feel safe.

According to Rogers Animal Services, it is most important for owners to keep their pets away from fireworks completely.

When it comes to fireworks anxiety among pets, you can follow tornado-like safety procedures. This means putting them in a room where you would normally take shelter that is enclosed and might not have windows to keep them from seeing and hearing fireworks.

Putting them in a kennel filled with blankets can also help drown out the noise.

You can also put your dogs in a t-shirt or storm shirt, jacket or vest to provide comfort through the gentle pressure of a shirt over them.