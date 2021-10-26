Tips to make Halloween safe for your pets

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Most people know that chocolate is a no-go for dogs, but what else do you need to know to keep your pet safe this Halloween?
Before you throw that costume on yourself or your pet, make sure this year’s Halloween is a great experience for your pet.
According to Freshpet’s Expert Veterinarian, Dr. Aziza Glass, here are some top tips to make sure your pet loves Halloween just as much as you do:
- Ringing the doorbell doesn’t have to be a bad thing. “The constant ringing of the doorbell from trick-or-treaters may cause heightened stress or excitability for your pet,” says Dr. Glass. “If your pet is prone to this problem, then start associating the doorbell with a calming and positive experience. They can even get a treat.”
- Keep the candy out of reach. “There’s a whole lot of candy around the house on Halloween. Make sure it is kept out of reach from your pets,” says Dr. Glass. “Some candy, like chocolate, is toxic, and the wrappers, if ingested, may require emergency surgery. Also, a spike in sugar and fatty diets can cause significant digestive issues like pancreatitis.”
- Safely choose your pet’s costume. “Avoid costumes that can obstruct airflow, choke your pet, and have components or accessories that can easily be swallowed,” says Dr. Glass. “Make sure the costume is the appropriate size to avoid any abrasions on the skin, especially in the armpit and groin regions for pets with short coats.”