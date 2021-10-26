Tips to make Halloween safe for your pets

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Most people know that chocolate is a no-go for dogs, but what else do you need to know to keep your pet safe this Halloween?

Before you throw that costume on yourself or your pet, make sure this year’s Halloween is a great experience for your pet.

According to Freshpet’s Expert Veterinarian, Dr. Aziza Glass, here are some top tips to make sure your pet loves Halloween just as much as you do: