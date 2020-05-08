Tips to occupy children during COVID-19 pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Red Cross has tips on how to keep children engaged while teaching them something valuable at the same time.

THE PILLOWCASE PROJECT (8 to 12 years old) Developed for 3rd to 5th-grade students, The Pillowcase Project aims to increase children’s understanding of natural hazards and empower them to prepare for emergencies.

PREPARE WITH PEDRO (4 to 8 years old) A complement to The Pillowcase Project, Prepare with Pedro is designed for kindergarten to second-grade students.

Children can follow Pedro the Penguin as he learns how to be prepared for and take action during home fires or other emergencies through a fun and educational story.

MONSTER GUARD: PREPARE FOR EMERGENCIES APP (7 to 11 years old) Monster Guard is the first mobile app created by the Red Cross that’s designed specifically for kids to learn how to prepare for emergencies.

PREPARE AS A FAMILY (entire household) While you’re all at home, spend time together preparing for emergencies.