Tips to stay safe on the road for July 4th weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — AAA issued some tips reminding drivers of the importance of being prepared when hitting the roads this summer.

According to AAA, more than 43.6 million Americans are expected to travel by car for Independence weekend.

If your road trip goes array and your car breaks down, AAA issued the following tips.

Note your vehicle’s location

Assess the problem

Pull off the road to a safe space. If you are unable to pull off the road, turn on your emergency flashers.

Communicate your situation and call for help.

Remain with your vehicle until a law enforcement officer or road service provider arrives. If you choose to get out of your vehicle, make sure to find a safe location.

If you are involved in a crash during your road trip, AAA said it’s important to stay calm and assess the situation. Be sure to call 911 for help if needed and seek safety.

Take photos of the scene and be sure to recorded important details from the crash scene. Exchange information with other drivers involved in the crash.

If you will be using a rental car and you get in a crash, AAA said you will need to alert your rental car company and insurance company.