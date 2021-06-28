Tips to stay safe on the road for July 4th weekend

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2020 file photo, early rush hour traffic rolls along I-10 in Phoenix. Traffic deaths in the U.S. fell for the third straight year in 2019, the government’s road safety agency said Thursday, Oct. 1. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the downward trend is continuing into this year with people driving fewer miles due to the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — AAA issued some tips reminding drivers of the importance of being prepared when hitting the roads this summer.

According to AAA, more than 43.6 million Americans are expected to travel by car for Independence weekend.

If your road trip goes array and your car breaks down, AAA issued the following tips.

  • Note your vehicle’s location
  • Assess the problem
  • Pull off the road to a safe space. If you are unable to pull off the road, turn on your emergency flashers.
  • Communicate your situation and call for help.
  • Remain with your vehicle until a law enforcement officer or road service provider arrives. If you choose to get out of your vehicle, make sure to find a safe location.

If you are involved in a crash during your road trip, AAA said it’s important to stay calm and assess the situation. Be sure to call 911 for help if needed and seek safety.

Take photos of the scene and be sure to recorded important details from the crash scene. Exchange information with other drivers involved in the crash.

If you will be using a rental car and you get in a crash, AAA said you will need to alert your rental car company and insurance company.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers