Tips to stay sober over the holidays

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The holidays can be a difficult time for those who are in recovery for alcohol and drug recovery, but there are ways to help with the triggers.

Positive Energy Affecting Recovering Lives (P.E.A.R.L) is a recovery support center in Rogers. Executive Director Ashley LaHue said its helpful to plan ahead for parties.

“Try to arrive early and leave early if you can take your own vehicles so you have an escape route if you do you become triggered,” LaHue said.

LaHue also said having something to carry in your hand during parties can be helpful.

“One of my favorites is have that non alcoholic drink in your hand so you’re not tempted when somebody comes along and says here’s a drink, you have that there,” LaHue said.

True Self Recovery is an addiction and mental health provider in Northwest Arkansas. Medical Director, Vickie Poulson, said having a support system while you’re in recovery is key.

“Just don’t be alone, call somebody, if you have a sponsor make sure you’re staying in touch with your sponsor talking to them all the time going to meetings,” Poulson said.

Poulson also said its important for people with loved ones in recovery to be supportive of them throughout the process.

“Make them feel encouraged and accepted,” Poulson said.

If you need assistance in recovery, you can contact True Self Recovery and P.E.A.R.L.