Tire pressure impacted in cold weather

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The recent below-freezing temperatures and snow can be tough on your cars.

AAA said on top of draining the battery, the cold weather can also cause low tire pressure and make it dangerous to drive.

“When your tires are not properly inflated, you’re not going to have the traction and control you normally would have. That is something you want to keep an eye on these winter months,” said Nick Chabarria, AAA motor club public affairs specialist.

You can get your tire pressure checked at a gas station or go to a mechanic.

He said before you start your car you also want to make sure the fluids are at the proper level, especially your antifreeze.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers