Tire pressure impacted in cold weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The recent below-freezing temperatures and snow can be tough on your cars.

AAA said on top of draining the battery, the cold weather can also cause low tire pressure and make it dangerous to drive.

“When your tires are not properly inflated, you’re not going to have the traction and control you normally would have. That is something you want to keep an eye on these winter months,” said Nick Chabarria, AAA motor club public affairs specialist.

You can get your tire pressure checked at a gas station or go to a mechanic.

He said before you start your car you also want to make sure the fluids are at the proper level, especially your antifreeze.