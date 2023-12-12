MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas and Tennessee are teaming up on a plan to use federal dollars to replace the 75-year-old bridge that carries Interstate 55 across the Mississippi River between the two states.

Dave Parker with the Arkansas Department of Transportation says the states have applied for an $800 million grant. The total cost for bridge replacement would be an estimated $1.5 billion, according to TDOT documents.

“Replacing the I-55 bridge would be incredible,” Parker said. “The bridge was opened to traffic in 1949. It’s just time for this to happen. We need a better alternative to go with the Interstate 40 bridge.”

For residents, workers, and freight, the Memphis Arkansas Bridge between Memphis, Tennessee and West Memphis, Arkansas is a critical connector. The Tennessee Department of Transportation says 64,000 vehicles cross over the Mississippi River daily.

If approved, the federal grant money would come from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law.

“We feel very confident, working with TDOT, we feel confident in this grant and think it’s going to be approved,” Parker said.

The current I-55 Memphis Arkansas Bridge in Memphis is shown on the left.

In May of 2021, traffic on the newer I-40 bridge in Memphis was halted for weeks after inspectors found a crack in the structural steel of the bridge.

All traffic was diverted to the I-55 bridge, causing hourslong traffic backups and highlighting the need for another crossing point.

The goal of this project is for a wider, safer I-55 bridge that cuts maintenance cost, withstands earthquakes, and gives drivers alternate routes.

Parker says wheels are already turning on how to make it happen.

“If we found out tomorrow for example that the grant would be approved, we would not waste any time to get this going. It needs to be taken care of,” he said.

TDOT is currently building a new on-ramp to get traffic on I-55 onto the Memphis side of the bridge.

According to TDOT documents, the proposed replacement bridge could be built just south of the current bridge and use that interchange, though several approaches are under consideration.