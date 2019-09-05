To infinity and beyond: New Crystal Bridges exhibit provides stellar illusion

The exhibit is located in the contemporary art gallery at the museum

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A new exhibit at Crystal Bridges makes those who experience it feel as though their lost in the universe.

Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored — My Heart is Dancing into the Universe, is an enclosed room filled with mirrors and polka dotted lanterns that change colors. The effect is stellar.

Yayoi Kusama INFINITY MIRRORED ROOM – MY HEART IS DANCING INTO THE UNIVERSE, 2018 Wood and glass mirrored room with paper lanterns 304 x 622.4 x 622.4 cm 119 5/8 x 245 1/8 x 245 1/8 in Courtesy Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore/Shanghai and Victoria Miro, London/Venice. © YAYOI KUSAMA

The exhibit is located in the contemporary art gallery at the museum and is available to members until Sept. 30. Nonmembers may enjoy it Oct. 2. Each participant will be allowed to view the installation for one minute.

According to The Art Story, Kusama suffers mental illness and paints what she sees during hallucinations. The Art Story Reports. She has lived in a mental hospital, by choice, in Japan since 1977.

Kusama was born in 1929 in Matsumoto, Japan.

Another of her works, Flowers That Bloom Now, is also at the museum in the North Forest.

