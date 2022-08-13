LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. – A driver struck and killed a toddler late Thursday night in northeast Missouri while making a U-turn.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a two-year-old boy from Canton, Missouri, died in the crash. MSHP reports a 34-year-old woman from Canton, Missouri, is at fault and has been arrested, but prosecutors have not yet formally filed charges.

The crash happened just before midnight Friday in the 700 block of Jamison Street. Investigators say the driver was making a U-turn and struck a nearby pedestrian.

The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The crash happened more than two hours north of St. Louis in Lewis County, near the Missouri-Illinois-Iowa state lines.