Tokyo Day 1: USWNT defeats New Zealand, Michael Andrew shows out in Olympic swimming debut & more

Gymnastics, swimming, and soccer saw some major highlights on day one at the Tokyo Olympics.

Seven-time Olympic medalist Kohei Uchimura fell of the high bar, his only event in Tokyo, during men’s gymnastics qualification. The Japanese star finished his routine and scored a 13.866, missing out on the final.

Veteran Sam Mikulak nailed his parallel bars routine during the men’s qualification session at the Tokyo Olympics, earning a 15.433 and qualifying for the final. The three-time Olympian is seeking his first medal.

Michael Andrew took care of business in his long-awaited Olympics debut, winning his heat and advancing to the next round in the 100m breaststroke with a time of 58.62.

American Emma Weyant qualified as the top seed to the women’s 400m IM final by nearly two seconds. In her heat, she blew past a combined eight Olympic medals in swimming icons Katinka Hosszu and Mireia Belmonte.

After stunningly losing 3-0 to Sweden in their first match in Japan, the U.S. Women’s National Team rebounded with a six-goal performance against New Zealand.

