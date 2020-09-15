Tom Cotton calls for U.S. to revoke ‘most favored nation’ status for China

WASHINGTON – Senator Tom Cotton announced new legislation calling for the United States to revoke permanent most-favored-nation status for China.

The bill would make China’s status to be reviewed on a yearly basis.

Cotton said, if Congress and the White House could change the status, it would give the U.S. the ability to punish China if it does something that goes against the U.S. interest.

Cotton called for the U.S. to apply more pressure on China.

“This week is the 20th anniversary of Joe Biden voting to give permanent Most Favored Nation Status to China. Just think about that — Most Favored Nation status to a Communist country. And over the last 20 years, that decision has supercharged the lost of American manufacturing jobs.” Cotton told Fox & Friends on Monday morning.

Ending China's permanent most-favored-nation status would put pressure on the Communist Party to uphold their trade obligations and the rights of their own citizens. pic.twitter.com/dpbpe3suGl — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) September 15, 2020

If we end China's permanent most-favored-nation status and instead make that status dependent on good behavior, America's corporate leaders will think twice about permanently outsourcing jobs to the communist nation. pic.twitter.com/pUgDEUh4oz — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) September 15, 2020

The proposed bill would restore the U.S.-China trade relationship back to what it was before 2000.