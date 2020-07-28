Tom Cotton receives backlash for comments on slavery, 1619 project

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Senator Tom Cotton is receiving backlash for the way he described slavery in a newspaper interview.

Several people on Twitter condemned him for calling slavery “a necessary evil”.

Cotton recently introduced a bill that opposed the 1619 Project, which reframes the way slavery is taught in schools.

In an article published in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Sunday, Cotton called the project “racially divisive” adding “as the Founding Fathers said, it was the necessary evil upon which the Union was built, but the Union was built in a way, as Lincoln said, to put slavery on the course to its ultimate extinction.”

Critics attacked Cotton for his statement.

He then took to Twitter to defend himself by saying his quote merely reiterated the beliefs of our Founding Fathers.

It’s unclear which Founding Fathers he’s referring to.

I said that *the Founders viewed slavery as a necessary evil* and described how they put the evil institution on the path to extinction, a point frequently made by Lincoln. https://t.co/SaWTTlMO7w — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) July 26, 2020

The 1619 Project is an initiative developed by the New York Times to reframe the way slavery is taught in school.

U.S. history marks 1776 the birth year of our country and the foundation of our country but the 1619 project would highlight the foundation of our country from another time – 1619, the birth year of slavery in our country.

The project teaches students about the Transatlantic Slave Trade and would more deeply examine slavery in the United States.

Last week, Cotton last week introduced the Saving American History Act of 2020 which would prohibit the use of federal funds to teach the 1619 project by school districts.

Cotton also said “the New York Times’s 1619 project is a racially divisive, revisionist account of history that denies the noble principles of freedom and equality on which our nation was founded. Not a single cent of federal funding should go to indoctrinate young Americans with this left-wing garbage.”