Tom Cotton releases statement on recent immigration executive orders

Washington, D.C. — Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) released the following statement on the executive orders on immigration signed by President Biden tonight:
Instead of helping struggling Americans, President Biden continues assaulting our immigration laws. Today the Biden administration suggested foreigners wait to illegally enter the U.S. until it can ready amnesty and non-enforcement programs. These executive orders are a step in that direction–they dismantle immigration enforcement, invite more illegal aliens to rush our borders, and endanger both the public health and economic recovery of the United States.Cotton