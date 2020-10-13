Public input session on new Fayetteville police headquarters

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville city leaders are giving you a chance to be heard, by holding a community input session about the new police headquarters.

The input session will take place virtually Tuesday night at 6 o’clock. It will be kind of like a town hall-style meeting. People will join in and share their thoughts on the project, their experiences with the police and ways the overall project can benefit the community.

The police headquarters bond project, which includes a new fire station was approved in April last year, with 71% of voters for the project.

Over 11 acres of land was purchased near West Deane street and North Porter road for the new site. Last Tuesday, the location was rezoned from agricultural to institutional so the project can move forward.

During that council meeting, Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds took the floor and addressed the needs for the new facility to better protect its officers and essentially better serve the community – especially with recent attacks on police and the department losing one of their own, last year.

Several council members including Sloan Scroggin brought up the need for community input. He mentioned that many people felt left out of the conversation and this input session could change that.

“The idea is to listen and weigh different options and find something that might work for as many people as possible. I think the concern is that some people are worried that if we listen to people…we are going to derails this but that is not the case. we are going to move forward,” said Scroggin.

Attendees will also be asked to consider the potential addition of a community space and other amenities that can benefit the overall public safety campus.

The meeting will happen via zoom, people must register to attend. Participants will be given three minutes to speak.

Council members made it clear that the project is on schedule and will move forward. This is an opportunity to make sure everyone is heard.

Conceptual plans are expected at the following council meeting on the 27th.