TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tontitown honors former officer Garrett Henry on March 15 for risking his life to save a woman from a fiery car crash in April 2021.

Henry says his decision at the moment is one that still resonates with him.

Henry was in pursuit of a stolen car when the driver lost control and hit a tree. Moments later the engine caught on fire.

Henry then managed to find his way inside the vehicle and saved the driver from the flames.

“That fresh air getting out of that car, that fresh cool air, I mean it was a relief,” Henry said. “It was something I didn’t think I’d be able to get her out or myself out, and I was able to get both of us out and that was great.”

The driver died due to her injuries.

In Tontitown, April 10 will now be Garrett Henry Day in honor of his actions.