TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tontitown hoped to have a bond issue as part of a special election March 5, but a filing error will delay that.

Tontitown filed the ordinance for the special election Nov. 22, 2023, but it was sent to the Washington County Circuit Clerk instead of the County Clerk. Mayor Angela Russell said Tontitown was not notified of the error until Jan. 5, which was after the filing deadline, meaning the bond issue will not be on the ballot in March.

“There is absolutely nothing we can do right now,” Russell said.

The bond issue would have levied a 0.75% sales and use tax for a new police station, a water tower, a community center and upgrades to Sbanotto Park.

It is required to get items for special election ballots 70 days before the election was supposed to be held. The deadline for the March 5 election was Dec. 26, 2023.

Russell said the new police station and water tower were of a higher priority to get approved for.

“Our police department, they are completely packed into the building,” Russell said. “I am very concerned with the screening when they get in and out of their cars.”

Russell said a seller was holding land for the city to purchase after the special election to be used for the police station. She said she’s unsure if the property owner will set aside the land for the city to eventually purchase.

Tontitown will have to wait several months for the bond issue to go on the ballot.

“The next available election date would be the general election date in November,” Jennifer Price, director of elections in Washington County, said.

The filing deadline for Tontitown to get the bond issue on the November election is Aug. 27.